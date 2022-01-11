 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina rains down on West Branch 55-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City Regina spurred past West Branch 55-43 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 11.

An intermission tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

In recent action on January 4, West Branch faced off against West Liberty and Iowa City Regina took on Cascade on January 4 at Cascade High School. Click here for a recap

