Iowa City Regina pushes over Mediapolis 63-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City Regina spurred past Mediapolis 63-51 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Mediapolis took a 7-6 lead over Iowa City Regina heading to halftime locker room.

The Regals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-22 lead over the Bulldogs.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 63-51 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.