Iowa City Regina pushes over Mediapolis 63-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City Regina spurred past Mediapolis 63-51 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Mediapolis took a 7-6 lead over Iowa City Regina heading to halftime locker room.
The Regals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-22 lead over the Bulldogs.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 63-51 tie.
In recent action on February 18, Mediapolis faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Iowa City Regina took on West Branch on February 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.
