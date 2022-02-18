Iowa City Regina pockets solid victory over West Branch 48-40

Iowa City Regina found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off West Branch 48-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 18.
The first quarter gave the Regals a 10-6 lead over the Bears.
Had this been a prize fight, West Branch would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 19-14 lead on Iowa City Regina.
Iowa City Regina broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over West Branch.
In recent action on February 8, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and West Branch took on Alliance Marlington on February 9 at Alliance Marlington High School. For more, click here.
