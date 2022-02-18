 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina pockets solid victory over West Branch 48-40

  • 0

Iowa City Regina found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off West Branch 48-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 18.

The first quarter gave the Regals a 10-6 lead over the Bears.

Had this been a prize fight, West Branch would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 19-14 lead on Iowa City Regina.

Iowa City Regina broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over West Branch.

In recent action on February 8, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and West Branch took on Alliance Marlington on February 9 at Alliance Marlington High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News