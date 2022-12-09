 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina paints near-perfect picture in win over Wilton 63-34

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Iowa City Regina turned out the lights on Wilton 63-34 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton faced off on January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Iowa City Regina squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

