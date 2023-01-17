Iowa City Regina mauls Wilton in strong effort 74-34

Iowa City Regina controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-34 win against Wilton in Iowa girls basketball on January 17.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton faced off on January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Iowa City Regina took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 12 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap.
