Iowa City Regina imposes its will on Camanche 70-25

Iowa City Regina's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Camanche 70-25 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Camanche faced off on December 10, 2021 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
