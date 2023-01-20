Iowa City Regina engulfs Durant in point barrage 63-33

Iowa City Regina's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Durant 63-33 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 43-21 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Durant faced off against West Liberty and Iowa City Regina took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 12 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For results, click here.
