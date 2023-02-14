Iowa City Regina's river of points eventually washed away Durant in a 77-51 cavalcade on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Iowa City Regina jumped in front of Durant 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Wildcats got within 35-25.

Iowa City Regina charged to a 58-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Regals outscored the Wildcats 19-14 in the final quarter.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 43-21 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

