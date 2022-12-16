Iowa City Regina comes to play in easy win over Tipton 68-43

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-43 win over Tipton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Tipton faced off on January 20, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
