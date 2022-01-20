Iowa City Regina clips Tipton in tight victory 39-38

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Iowa City Regina to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Tipton 39-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.

The start wasn't the problem for the Tigers, who began with a 19-15 edge over the Regals through the end of the first quarter.

The Regals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 24-19 to finish the game in style.

