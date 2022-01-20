 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina clips Tipton in tight victory 39-38

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Iowa City Regina to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Tipton 39-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 11, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and Tipton took on Bellevue on January 13 at Bellevue High School. Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for the Tigers, who began with a 19-15 edge over the Regals through the end of the first quarter.

The Regals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 24-19 to finish the game in style.

