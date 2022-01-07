Iowa City pours it on Cedar Falls 76-46

Iowa City dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 76-46 victory over Cedar Falls in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 15-7 lead over the Tigers.

Iowa City's offense thundered to a 34-13 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.

The Little Hawks' command showed as they carried a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

