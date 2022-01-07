 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City pours it on Cedar Falls 76-46

Iowa City dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 76-46 victory over Cedar Falls in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 15-7 lead over the Tigers.

Iowa City's offense thundered to a 34-13 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.

The Little Hawks' command showed as they carried a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News