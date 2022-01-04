 Skip to main content
Iowa City outlasts North Liberty Liberty in overtime classic 77-67

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Iowa City could edge North Liberty 77-67 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.

In recent action on December 21, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 21 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for the Lightning, who began with a 20-14 edge over the Little Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 63-47 advantage in the frame.

