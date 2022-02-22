Iowa City nips Marion Linn-Mar in scare 59-51

Iowa City edged Marion Linn-Mar in a close 59-51 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Little Hawks made the first move by forging a 19-17 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 32-26 advantage over Iowa City at the half.
Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 42-39 lead over Iowa City to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 12, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City on February 11 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
