Iowa City nips Marion Linn-Mar in scare 59-51

Iowa City edged Marion Linn-Mar in a close 59-51 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Little Hawks made the first move by forging a 19-17 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 32-26 advantage over Iowa City at the half.

Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 42-39 lead over Iowa City to start the fourth quarter.

