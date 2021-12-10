Iowa City edges Waterloo West in tough test 48-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Iowa City wore a victory shine after clipping Waterloo West 48-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Waterloo West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-5 advantage over Iowa City as the first quarter ended.

Waterloo West proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-18 advantage over Iowa City at the half.

Waterloo West enjoyed a 40-28 lead over Iowa City to start the fourth quarter.

Iowa City hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-6 advantage in the frame.

