Iowa City delivers smashing punch early to dump Dubuque Hempstead 68-48

Iowa City controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 68-48 victory over Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City High on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead took on North Liberty on December 7 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
