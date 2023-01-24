 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City comes up short in matchup with Marion Linn-Mar 68-49

  • 0

Marion Linn-Mar had its hands full but finally brushed off Iowa City 68-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

The last time Iowa City and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 59-51 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on North Liberty on January 17 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News