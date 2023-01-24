Iowa City comes up short in matchup with Marion Linn-Mar 68-49

Marion Linn-Mar had its hands full but finally brushed off Iowa City 68-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Iowa City and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 59-51 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on North Liberty on January 17 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
