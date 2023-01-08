Iowa City can't hang with Iowa City West 58-43

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Iowa City West still prevailed 58-43 against Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 8.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-9 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Little Hawks made it 23-19.

Iowa City West roared to a 52-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks narrowed the gap 14-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

