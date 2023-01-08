Iowa City can't hang with Iowa City West 58-43

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Iowa City West still prevailed 58-43 against Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 8.
Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-9 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Little Hawks made it 23-19.
Iowa City West roared to a 52-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Hawks narrowed the gap 14-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off with December 17, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. Click here for a recap.
