Iowa City blitzes Muscatine in dominating victory 66-30

Iowa City flexed its muscle and floored Muscatine 66-30 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
Iowa City moved in front of Muscatine 22-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Hawks registered a 38-15 advantage at half over the Muskies.
Iowa City stormed to a 56-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-6 points differential.
Last season, Iowa City and Muscatine squared off with February 19, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season.
