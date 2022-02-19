Inwood West Lyon designs winning blueprint on Forest City 45-33

Inwood West Lyon put together a victorious gameplan to stop Forest City 45-33 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 19.
The Wildcats opened with a 23-14 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.
Inwood West Lyon darted over Forest City when the fourth quarter began 36-22.
Recently on February 12 , Forest City squared up on Algona in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.