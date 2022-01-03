Humboldt finds its footing in victory over Belmond-Klemme 61-36

Humboldt dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 61-36 victory over Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.

The Wildcats' offense stomped on to a 33-18 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

