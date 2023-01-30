Humboldt cancels check from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-20

Riding a wave of production, Humboldt surfed over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-20 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Humboldt squared off with January 4, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. For more, click here.

