Hudson squeezes past Clarksville 57-54

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hudson didn't mind, dispatching Clarksville 57-54 at Hudson High on December 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Clarksville and Hudson squared off with December 6, 2021 at Clarksville High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.