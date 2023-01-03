Hudson severs Gladbrook-Reinbeck's hopes 61-49

Hudson handed Gladbrook-Reinbeck a tough 61-49 loss in Iowa girls basketball on January 3.
Last season, Hudson and Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off on January 4, 2022 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 20, Hudson squared off with La Porte City Union in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.