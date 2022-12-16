Hudson pockets slim win over Aplington-Parkersburg 44-37

Hudson didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 44-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 16.
Aplington-Parkersburg started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Hudson at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 20-15 margin over the Pirates at halftime.
Hudson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson faced off on February 1, 2022 at Hudson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
