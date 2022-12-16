 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson pockets slim win over Aplington-Parkersburg 44-37

Hudson didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 44-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 16.

Aplington-Parkersburg started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Hudson at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 20-15 margin over the Pirates at halftime.

Hudson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson faced off on February 1, 2022 at Hudson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Hudson faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Jesup on December 9 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap

