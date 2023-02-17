Hudson showed it had the juice to douse Madrid in a points barrage during a 66-33 win on Feb. 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Hudson a 22-8 lead over Madrid.

The Pirates fought to a 41-17 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Hudson stormed to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

