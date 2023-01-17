Hudson manhandles Oelwein 60-37

Hudson painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oelwein's defense for a 60-37 win on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Oelwein and Hudson squared off with January 17, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Oelwein faced off against Denver and Hudson took on Denver on January 6 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.
