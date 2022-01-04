Hudson hustles by Gladbrook-Reinbeck in victory 43-27

Hudson handed Gladbrook-Reinbeck a tough 43-27 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, Hudson faced off against La Porte City Union and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Traer North Tama on December 21 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
The Pirates moved in front of the Rebels 9-4 to begin the second quarter.
