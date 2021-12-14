Hudson girls looking to get better fast after slow start to the year

It was a tough night for the young Hudson Pirate squad on Friday. The Hudson girls basketball team is made up mostly of underclassmen and had the tough task of navigating the always formidable Dike-New Hartford Wolverines. DNH hosted the early season matched up against the familiar Cedar Valley foe.

The girls got the action started off with the DNH gals draining buckets in the early going. The Wolverines looked unstoppable in the first quarter of play as they led 17-0 over Hudson at that point. The Wolverines rode the hot hands of sophomore and junior standouts Payton Peterson and Ellary Knock, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The DNH girls basketball team finished off the Pirates (1-5) by a lopsided final score of 74-28. The team as a whole stepped up huge and played exceptionally well against Hudson in this one way affair.

Defensively it was the toughness and quickness of senior Sophia Hoffman along with Peterson who combined for 17 rebounds and eight free throws. Hoffman led the way with 10 assists in the game to help her team get the victory.

Over the past decade, Dike-New Hartford has dominated Hudson. Since 2010, DNH has won 20 of 24 over the Pirates.

Another key contributors for DNH was junior Camille Landphair, who finished the game with nine points. Helping DNH as well with three assists was junior Madelyn Norton. The Wolverines finished with a team total of 22 assists on the night. Sophomore Maryn Bixby came away with three rebounds and three steals.

Leading the scoring for the Hudson Pirates was freshman Madison Willand as she had 13 points and finished 3-of-4 beyond the arc. Freshman teammate Addie Rhoades finished with 11 points for the Pirates.

The lady Pirates will look to improve in the win column coming up. Their only win of the season has come over the BCLUW High Comets in Conrad. Hudson will play their next six games against South Hardin, Aplington-Parkersburg, Union Community, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Denver, and Jesup.

