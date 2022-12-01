Hudson gallops past La Porte City Union 54-41

Hudson put together a victorious gameplan to stop La Porte City Union 54-41 in Iowa girls basketball on December 1.
Last season, La Porte City Union and Hudson squared off with December 21, 2021 at Hudson High School last season. For more, click here.
