Hudson finds its footing in sprinting past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 52-25

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Hudson's performance in a 52-25 destruction of Fairbank Wapsie Valley in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.
Hudson drew first blood by forging a 15-5 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.
The Pirates' shooting roared in front for a 30-12 lead over the Warriors at the half.
Hudson breathed fire to a 41-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Hudson played in a 38-29 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 2, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Hudson took on La Porte City Union on December 1 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.