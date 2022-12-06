Hudson finds its footing in sprinting past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 52-25

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Hudson's performance in a 52-25 destruction of Fairbank Wapsie Valley in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.

Hudson drew first blood by forging a 15-5 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.

The Pirates' shooting roared in front for a 30-12 lead over the Warriors at the half.

Hudson breathed fire to a 41-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

