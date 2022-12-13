Hudson dispatches Eldora South Hardin 45-34

Hudson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eldora South Hardin 45-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Hudson and Eldora South Hardin squared off with December 14, 2021 at Eldora South Hardin High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 6, Hudson squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.