Hudson defeats Waterloo Columbus in lopsided affair 69-44

Hudson controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-44 win against Waterloo Columbus in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Waterloo Columbus and Hudson faced off on February 12, 2022 at Hudson High School. For results, click here.
