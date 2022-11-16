High School Girls' Basketball: Wahawks feel the target on their backs

WATERLOO – The Waterloo West girls' basketball team understands that all eyes are on their talented squad.

“We’ve got a big target on our back,” head coach Anthony Pappas said. “Everywhere we go, people tell us about, ‘you’ve got to win the state championship this year,’ how good we’re going to be and things of this sort.”

Last season, the Wahawks made their third-straight state appearance, but lost in the finals to Johnston.

According to head coach Anthony Pappas, they played well in the game, but lagged in the third quarter, which ultimately cost them a game that was otherwise close throughout. The lessons West learned in an explosive second half of the 2021-22 season are the building blocks for success this year.

“We were playing our best basketball at the end of the year last year,” Pappas said. "We hope to build on that this year, no doubt about that.”

It helps that seven seniors – including three of their best players —are back to apply those lessons on the court.

Halli Poock, Sahara Williams and Sierra Moore are at the top of their game, adding three years of state-level play to their preexisting talent. Williams helped Team U.S.A to a victory in the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary over the summer and is putting that momentum into her play.

According to Pappas, this is one of the most exciting teams he’s coached for West. He says the Wahawks are ready and eager to get out and play.

However, he added the pressure for a title can distract from the life lessons he wants to see implemented on the court. Poock (Bradley), Williams (Oklahoma) and Moore (Central College) are getting ready for college ball, but the things they and their teammates learn today will follow them for the rest of their lives.

“The focus in practice is we might have said, ‘state championship’ once, and that’s about all we’re going to talk about it all year,” Pappas said. “We’re going talk about, ‘Hey, we’re going to develop lifelong habits that’ll carry us to be successful as we leave West High,’ and … hopefully we can avoid injuries stay out of foul trouble and have a great year.”

Metro fans will get their first view of the teams Thursday at Cedar Falls when the Metro Jamboree takes place beginning at 6 p.m.

Waterloo East

Coach William Muhammad is excited about the year and says the Trojans can rely on several returning starters as well as some new, promising talent.

Juniors Jaelah Stanford, Ja’Miah Caesar and Miah Norman were standout players last year, and they’re bringing experience with them that will not only make them sharper players, but mentors to the freshmen and sophomores coming in from junior varsity.

Another point of optimism is the return of senior Nyla Norman and the addition of Tionn Wise. In the fall, both of them were instrumental in East volleyball’s turnaround year, giving the Trojans their first winning season in more than a decade.

Muhammad said he’s expecting big things from them, hoping their success in volleyball will translate to basketball.

“[Nyla] and Tionn are very seasoned, experienced seniors athletically within the East High program,” he said. “So those two seniors being a part of the volleyball program … that turned around to win a conference championship, that energy, that leadership, that poise that they displayed, the resiliency in volleyball, rolling that into girls' basketball is going to help us a ton.”

As part of the Alliance Conference, Muhammad expects an uphill battle against strong teams with high talent, but the changes in gameplay has him excited. In the conference, all games are girl-boy doubleheaders.

As for the lessons imparted, Muhammad explained that they’re finding reasons to celebrate small victories, knowing enough of them lead to big ones.

That all translates to high morale.

“We have a really good group of girls, very positive practices for the first week,” Muhammad said. “We’re really excited about what’s to come.”

Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls graduated some of its top players from the 2021-22 team, but according to head coach Gregg Groen, the Tigers have no shortage of talent.

They have one returning starter, but that returner is junior Grace Knutson, who was a first-team all-conference player last year. Groen is looking at her as the nucleus for a young but talented team.

“She will obviously be a key part to what we do this year,” Groen said. “I think she had a great offseason and not only became a better basketball player, but became a stronger player, and so we’re excited about what she’s going to be able to do for us this year.”

Groen acknowledged that the early games for Cedar Falls will likely be shaky as the girls get their bearings, but with the talent they’ve shown in practice it won’t be long until they’re at the top of their game.

“It’s just going to be kind of a learning process. ... I think we’re going to see a lot of growth throughout the year,” Groen said. “The conference, obviously, is going to be really, really good this year. I think it’s a very senior-dominated conference with a lot of other teams and when you have a young team, you just have to really go out and compete every night and grow from each one of those games.”

Columbus Catholic

Being in the North Iowa Cedar League means being in a constant fight with some of the best 2A teams in the state.

“Every night’s tough in our league,” Columbus Catholic head coach Cory O’Brien said. “This year, you might have five top 25 teams in 2A in NICL-Central."

O’Brien has talent in his arsenal that he hopes will help the Sailors stand out. They have three returning players, including Morgan Bradley -- a second team all-conference player -- and fellow junior Natalie Steele, who was third in conference in rebounds. The Sailors also have a returning senior in Emma Reiter. According to O’Brien she finished strong at the end of the year and has a passion for the sport.

Meanwhile, they also have new players coming in to bolster the roster. One that stood out was the “explosive” freshman Sophia Keys, who has shown great potential in practice.

“We’re young, but we’ve got some talent, that’s for sure,” O'Brien said.

Waterloo Christian

Waterloo Christian had its second consecutive 14-9 season last year, and some of its best players are coming back determined to improve on that record.

That’s good news for Brian Jo, who’s in his debut year as the Regents’ coach.

“Being around these girls, these girls are amazing. They do a great job, they work hard, they’re going to learn,” Jo said. “There’s a lot of new stuff that’s being put in and so they know there’s going to be some things that they haven’t seen before, and that’s been really, really good for them and they’ve been accepting of all of those.”

Leading scorers Reagan Wheeler and Katie Costello are back this year, both having scored more than 300 points last season. They’re the core of Waterloo Christian’s offensive machine. Sydney Aronson and Lauren Bergstrom are also back. Meanwhile, Jo added, the 15 girls on varsity will be supplemented by a junior varsity team.

As an Iowa Star team, they’re part of one of the most competitive 1A conferences in the state, but Jo says they’re ready to apply lessons from last year to the season to stand out among some of the best

“They’re very familiar from last year, the girls are. They remember the teams that they played against, who some of our stronger opponents are and players are as well,” Jo said. “It’s going to make great games for us and a great challenge for us to be able to make sure that we’re ready in every aspect of our game as we approach it."