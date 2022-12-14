High School Girls’ Basketball: Pilcher, Jesup dismantle Rebels

JESUP — The Jesup girls’ basketball team defended their home court with a 65-38 drubbing of Gladbrook-Reinbeck behind a big night from senior forward Laney Pilcher.

Pilcher seemed like she could get any shot to fall as she went 18-of-26 from the field to lead the J-Hawks in scoring with 35 points. Despite her big night, the senior emphasized the team aspect of Jesup’s win.

“I am just looking for wins,” Pilcher said. “If my team needs me to score points, I will do that. If I need to give assists, I will do that. I am just looking for a win no matter what it takes.”

Pilcher added she benefitted from team success in the J-Hawks’ dribble-drive action, getting more touches inside the paint than normal.

In spite of Pilcher’s performance, the Rebels managed to keep the game close through the first four minutes of action with a few quality possessions on both ends of the court.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior Megan Cooley and freshmen Elly Sieh and Kennedy Brant did their best to keep things close, but Pilcher went 4-for-4 to close out the quarter and give the J-Hawks a 10-point lead at the break.

Pilcher stayed hot from the field, recording a pair of three-point plays while Peyton Bose added six points on 3-of-8 shooting to put Jesup ahead 32-17 at halftime.

Jesup saved its best for the third quarter as the J-Hawks nearly doubled their scoring output with 20 points combined between five different players. Led by seven points from Cooley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck added 14 for its biggest scoring output of the night.

In the final quarter, Pilcher added eight points on 4-of-4 shooting before heading the bench midway through the frame as Jesup coasted to its second win of the season.

In addition to Pilcher, Bose also scored in double figures for the J-Hawks with 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting including a pair of three-pointers.

For Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Cooley led the way with 15 points on 5-of-10 scoring while connecting on 40% of her three-point attempts in the contest. Sieh and Brant finished with eight points apiece.

Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad described the win as a “really good team effort” with eight different players showing up in the scoring column.

“I thought we did a good job,” Conrad said. “This is the most complete game we have played. We have had a lot of games where we have played 24 minutes together, but not 32. We did that tonight.”

Conrad continued and highlighted the generosity his team played with which allowed them to play with a quicker pace.

“I thought we looked ahead,” Conrad said. “We pushed the pace like we wanted to. That was the difference.”

Up next, the J-Hawks host the (2-2) Union of La Porte City Knights on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

“We have a really good group that is willing to put in the work to play really hard,” Conrad said. “We are really fortunate with that…As long as they do that, they know they have a chance to win every game on our schedule.”

Jesup 65, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38 GLADBROOK-REINBECK (2-5) – Emma McClintock 3-10 1-3 7, Lauren Boyer 0-7 0-0 0, Elly Sieh 3-8 1-2 8, Kennedy Brant 3-7 2-4 8, Megan Cooley 5-10 3-4 15, Madison Resendez 0-1 0-0 0, Oliva Riffey 0-3 0-0 0, Aliyah Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Mallory Wrage 0-0 0-0 0, Naomi Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Brinn Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 7-13 38. JESUP (2-3) – Laney Pilcher 18-26 0-0 35, Peyton Bose 5-18 0-0 12, Olivia Nesbit 1-9 0-0 2, Sayler Youngblut 2-6 0-0 4, Adrianna Boulden 2-5 1-2 5, Peyton Youngblut 1-2 0-2 3, Scout Kohagen 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Bose 1-3 0-3 2, Jaden Bose 0-1 0-0 0, Karlie Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Sienna Youngblut 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Butters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 1-8 65. GR;8;9;14;7 – 38 JHS;18;14;20;13 – 65

