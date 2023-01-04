High School Girls' Basketball: Knutson, Cedar Falls top East

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls are off to a good start in the second half of the 2022-23 season after beating Waterloo East, 58-23, Monday.

Junior Grace Knutson had a knockout performance with 24 points, singlehandedly outscoring the Trojans.

“She is as advertised,” East coach William Muhammad said after the game. “They knocked down quite a few threes on us. Turnovers hurt us in that middle, second quarter – early third.”

Knutson broke through early with back-to-back-to-back three-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Tigers get to a 21-6 lead. Their offense slowed down after the early fireworks, but defense kept East pinned down, allowing Cedar Falls to advance to 32-12 at halftime.

“We got a lot of great practice in during winter break,” Knutson said. “So we knew we just had to bring the energy today to really just finish out and go play our game and not anyone else’s – play our level of energy [and] just stay calm when they bring it.”

The Trojans tried to catch up in the second half, with Ja’Dajh Latiker sinking a three-pointer in the third quarter, but the Tigers continued to widen their lead all the way to 48-20.

“Defensively, that’s where we’re really going to have to get really good this year,” said Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen. “And at times, I thought we did a really good job. We just keep trying to work on the defensive end and just find ways to create turnovers and I thought the girls did a really great job on the boards today.”

Cedar Falls evened its record at 4-4 with the win, which Groen hopes to turn into a winning season. He added at a high-scoring win like the one they had over the Trojans is a good start, but there’s still room for improvement.

“In the first few minutes, after winter break, it takes a little bit to get going,” Groen said. “And then we were able hit a couple of three-point shots back-to-back, I think that kind of got us going a little bit offensively… we had moments where we maybe didn’t move the ball as well as we should have, but as a whole, it’s a great first game out of break.”

