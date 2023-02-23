MANCHESTER — A two-time defending state champion does not usually need to send a message after a 20-1 regular season, but that did not stop the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines from doing so on Thursday night.

One win away from a return to the state tournament, the Wolverines rolled the Bellevue Comets to the tune of a 67-28 win in the Class 2A Region 1 Championship.

“They know what is at stake,” DNH head coach Bruce Dall said. “They know it is a trip to state. And, not only that, but we want to send a message and play the best we can and go into state with some momentum.”

Bellevue also runs a unique brand of defense which Dall described as a difficult scheme to beat.

“They run something a lot of teams do not run: a scrambling 1-3-1 defense,” Dall said. “It is almost like they play like they are down by 10 with two minutes left all the time. That was kind of a challenge in practice finding how we wanted to attack that.”

The Wolverines mentality paid off early and often as they climbed out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter before Bellevue managed its first field goal with five seconds remaining in the frame.

Leading 20-2 after the first eight minutes of action, junior forward Maryn Bixby said the Wolverines approach did not change.

“We did not want to take anything for granted,” Bixby said. “Teams come back all the time. So, we wanted to make sure that we kept going even if they got on runs.”

DNH continued to put distance between itself and the Comets as the Wolverines added 21 points in the second half to take a 41-11 lead into the halftime break.

Bixby and Petersen both finished off the half with as many points as their opponents.

The Wolverines coasted to the finish line, outscoring the Comets 26-17 in the second half to secure a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament and the 39-point win.

Bixby led the Wolverines with 20 points while Petersen added 15. Payton Petersen and Ellary Knock added 12 and 11, respectively.

Knock’s 11-point outing drew her within two points of 1,000 career points.

In addition to the scoring of his starters, Dall said he liked what he saw from his second unit.

“I was really happy with our bench,” Dall said. “I thought our girls…came off and did a great job for us tonight. Looked strong and looked tough.”

According to Dall, the win should prove beneficial next week during the state tournament because of Bellevue’s unique style of defense.

“Anytime you see something different that you have not seen all year—Lord knows what you are going to run into down [at state],” Dall said. “Anything you that you can see different and come out with a win is a value.”

