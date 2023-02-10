WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian advanced in to the Class 1A girls' basketball regional quarterfinals after putting away North Tama of Traer with an impressive, 63-44, victory Thursday at home.

The Regents played a complete game, combining long-range shooting prowess led by Katie Costello with steal-heavy defensive work by fellow junior Reagan Wheeler. It translated into what head coach Brian Jo said was a “complete team win” against the Redhawks.

“[I’m] really, really proud of the girls,” Jo said. “They did exactly what we asked them to do.”

Waterloo Christian came blazing out of the gates in the first quarter with a bucket by Costello. After North Tama scored to make it 2-2, the Regents went on the attack scoring the next 14 points. However, they met opposition from Redhawk junior Izzy Hallett, who sank back-to-back three-pointers – the first two of six she’d make by the end of the night.

In the second quarter, North Tama punched back, working back a 24-12 deficit to five points at 26-21 before Waterloo Christian recalibrated and shut them down. Costello hit two more triples, alongside five points from Lauren Bergstrom, kickstarting their offense back up while Wheeler orchestrated on defense.

“We switched up our defense a little bit,” Wheeler said. “We usually have one of our shorter players up top, so we decided, ‘hey, let’s switch it up and see what happens.’”

The switch-up resulted in a six-point expansion of their lead, going into halftime 42-25.

“The first half was kind of a microcosm of how our season went. We’d get down, we’d make a run, we’d get back close in points and then our shots would go flat, weren’t falling,” said North Tama coach Harold Youngblut, “And we’re a team that we’ve got some good outside shooters when they're going in and when they’re not, we struggle a bit.”

In the second half the Regents slowed down in the second half, but kept ahead of the Redhawks in pace, ending with nine three-pointers by the final buzzer – five of these coming from Costello, who earned 23 total points.

Waterloo Christian will face West Hancock of Britt Tuesday at home

