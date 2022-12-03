High School Basketball: Dunkerton beats Waterloo Christian 43-42 in girls' OT thriller

WATERLOO – The Dunkerton girls beat Waterloo Christian 43-42 in an Iowa Star Conference Friday night thriller.

Twice, the Raiders found themselves staring into the jaws of defeat and twice, junior Peyton Smith pulled them out. The first save came with a buzzer-beating field goal to send the game into overtime. The second save was with less than 30 seconds on the clock, when she finished off a transition bucket with the game winner.

Prior to the winter season, Smith was volleyball with teammates like Mallory Tisue and Maeson Wolff. That time, plus their time together during practice, has created a synergy that she credits with the team’s overall performance.

“It creates a good bond between us all, so that we can feed each other… good energy to always work harder in practice and push each other to be the best we can,” she said

Dunkerton and Waterloo Christian were neck-and-neck in the first quarter, trading field goals and playing tug-of-war the lead. Wolff and Reese Tisue both knocked in three-pointers to keep the Raiders in the game, ending the quarter 12-12. The second quarter put the Regents in the lead with Sydney Aronson, Alexis Harlan, Katie Costello and Reagan Wheeler each scoring to give Waterloo Christian a narrow lead at halftime, 21-19.

Dunkerton head coach Brad Turpen stressed that Waterloo Christian was setting the zone up for them at the half court. The solution was to space down to the corners and get their opponents off balance defensively.

“Once they start scrambling then we can attack the rim, getting our posts like Peyton Smith down low posting up strong and getting her more opportunities around the rim, which we really didn’t get early in the game like we would’ve liked,” Turpen said.

The plan worked with Smith scored six points in the third quarter as the Raiders lead after three, 33-26.

However, the Regents recovered in the fourth as their defense kicked into high gear. The Raiders gave up several costly turnovers in the final minutes of the game, including clutch steals by Wheeler.

“Things started to unravel a little bit, we had a few turnovers where we just weren’t being strong with the ball,” Turpen said. “And that’s kind of been our scenario that we’ve been trying to cure all year.”

Tied with 6.8 seconds left, Costello, who led the Regents with 15 points, nailed a pair of free throws.

Smith darted down the court, beating the buzzer with the game tying field goal.

“It felt really good going into overtime because the whole time when it was tied, I was hoping we would get overtime just to get a second chance,” Smith said. “And it felt really good making that because I wanted that opportunity.”

The teams traded blows early in overtime, but with 28 seconds on the clock, Mily Schilling took the ball down court and made a long pass to an open Smith. With only one chance to make the shot, she converted

Meanwhile, Waterloo Christian head coach Brian Jo said he’s proud of the girls and how they played, never giving up and fighting to the last buzzer.

“They don’t what it feels like as far as losing a game by a big amount,” he said. "They fight back every single time."

The Dunkerton boys also had a successful night, winning over the Regents 73-39.

Senior Preston Gillespie scored 34 points in the game, making him 18 away from 1,000.

Fellow senior Casey Gardner also hit a milestone against the Regents by earning his 500th assist.