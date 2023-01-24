 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hampton-Dumont-CAL edges Iowa Falls-Alden in tough test 38-29

  • 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL posted a narrow 38-29 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with February 12, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 10, Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News