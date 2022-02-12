Hampton-Dumont-CAL buries Iowa Falls-Alden under avalanche of points 56-26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Iowa Falls-Alden 56-26 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 12.
In recent action on February 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden took on Clear Lake on February 1 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's shooting moved to a 13-10 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the half.
The Bulldogs' leverage showed as they carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.