 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guttenberg Clayton Ridge survives taut tilt with Maynard West Central 31-27

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Guttenberg Clayton Ridge passed in a 31-27 victory at Maynard West Central's expense on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Maynard West Central faced off on January 25, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ronaldo officially unveiled at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News