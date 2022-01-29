Guttenberg Clayton Ridge outlasts Wyoming Midland in overtime classic 51-44

Bonus basketball saw Guttenberg Clayton Ridge use the overtime to top Wyoming Midland 51-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 29.
In recent action on January 15, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Wyoming Midland took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 18 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap
Guttenberg Clayton Ridge got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 51-44 to finish the game in style.
