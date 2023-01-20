Grundy Center wins tense tussle with Eldora South Hardin 39-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Grundy Center wore a victory shine after clipping Eldora South Hardin 39-38 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.
Last season, Grundy Center and Eldora South Hardin faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Grundy Center faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Eldora South Hardin took on Denver on January 10 at Denver High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.