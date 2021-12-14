Grundy Center utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Sumner-Fred 56-54

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Grundy Center could edge Sumner-Fred 56-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Grundy Center put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Sumner-Fred 56-54 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 7, Grundy Center faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Sumner-Fred took on Jesup on December 7 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap
