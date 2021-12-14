 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grundy Center utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Sumner-Fred 56-54

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Grundy Center could edge Sumner-Fred 56-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Grundy Center put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Sumner-Fred 56-54 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 7, Grundy Center faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Sumner-Fred took on Jesup on December 7 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News