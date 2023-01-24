Grundy Center tops Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-27

Grundy Center called "game" in the waning moments of a 45-27 defeat of Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a massive 26-8 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley fought back in the third quarter to make it 33-17.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-10 stretch over the final quarter.

