Grundy Center tops Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-27

Grundy Center called "game" in the waning moments of a 45-27 defeat of Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a massive 26-8 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley fought back in the third quarter to make it 33-17.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-10 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 17, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against La Porte City Union and Grundy Center took on Le Grand East Marshall on January 17 at Le Grand East Marshall High School. Click here for a recap.
