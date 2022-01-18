Grundy Center takes down Le Grand East Marshall 70-23

Grundy Center showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Le Grand East Marshall 70-23 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center took on Oelwein on January 11 at Oelwein High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.