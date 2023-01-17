Grundy Center rolls like thunder over Le Grand East Marshall 74-51

Grundy Center dismissed Le Grand East Marshall by a 74-51 count at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Grundy Center and Le Grand East Marshall squared off with January 18, 2022 at Le Grand East Marshall High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center took on Oelwein on January 10 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap.
