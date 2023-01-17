 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grundy Center rolls like thunder over Le Grand East Marshall 74-51

  • 0

Grundy Center dismissed Le Grand East Marshall by a 74-51 count at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Grundy Center and Le Grand East Marshall squared off with January 18, 2022 at Le Grand East Marshall High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center took on Oelwein on January 10 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News