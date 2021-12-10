 Skip to main content
Grundy Center rains all over Eldora South Hardin 54-31

Grundy Center didn't tinker around with Eldora South Hardin. A 54-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Grundy Center faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Jesup on November 30 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans jumped in front of the Tigers 17-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting roared to a 32-9 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Grundy Center's supremacy showed as it carried a 41-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

