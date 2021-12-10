Grundy Center rains all over Eldora South Hardin 54-31

Grundy Center didn't tinker around with Eldora South Hardin. A 54-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.

The Spartans jumped in front of the Tigers 17-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting roared to a 32-9 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Grundy Center's supremacy showed as it carried a 41-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

