Grundy Center overwhelms Oelwein 62-39

Grundy Center built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 62-39 win over Oelwein on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Grundy Center and Oelwein played in a 66-28 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Grundy Center squared off with Jesup in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.