Grundy Center outlasts Gladbrook-Reinbeck in topsy-turvy battle 50-33

Grundy Center called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-33 defeat of Gladbrook-Reinbeck during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Grundy Center and Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with January 14, 2022 at Grundy Center High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Hudson and Grundy Center took on Conrad BCLUW on January 6 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap.
